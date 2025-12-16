Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON - British police said on Dec 16 they had charged two men with belonging to the banned Iran-backed group Hezbollah ‍and ​attending terrorism training camps in Lebanon.

The men ‍were arrested at their home addresses in London in April, and rearrested ​last ​week when they were subsequently charged with a total of nine terrorism offences.

“These arrests and charges follow a painstaking investigation ‍by detectives of Counter Terrorism Policing London, who have worked closely ​with a number of ⁠overseas law enforcement colleagues,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of London’s Counter Terrorism Policing.

“I want to reassure the public that I do not assess there ​is an ongoing threat to the wider public as a result of the ‌activities of these two ​individuals.”

Annis Makki, 40, is charged with attending a terrorist training camp at the Birket Jabbour airbase in Lebanon in 2021, being involved in the preparation of terrorist acts, being a member of Hezbollah, and expressing support both for Hezbollah and the banned militant ‍group Hamas.

Mohamed Hadi, 33, is also accused of belonging to ​Hezbollah and attending a training camp in Baffliyeh in south Lebanon in ​2015 and at the Birket Jabbour airbase ‌in 2021.

Both men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ court later on Dec 16. REUTERS