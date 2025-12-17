Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, Dec 17 - British police said they had charged a 15-year old boy with ‍murder ​on Wednesday, following the death ‍of a nine-year-old girl in southwest England.

The girl, ​Aria ​Thorpe, died on Monday as a result of a single stab wound, police said ‍a post-mortem examination had found.

The 15-year old ​boy, who cannot ⁠be named because of his age, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ ​Court later on Wednesday.

He was arrested in an area ‌near to the house ​in Weston-super-Mare where the girl was found, police said in a statement.

"The tragic loss of such a young girl has caused a huge amount of shock and upset, with ‍there being a profound sense of ​loss felt throughout the community," Superintendent Jen Appleford ​said in a statement, adding ‌it was an "incredibly difficult" time for Thorpe's family. REUTERS