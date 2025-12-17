Straitstimes.com header logo

UK police charge teenage boy with nine-year-old girl's murder

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

LONDON, Dec 17 - British police said they had charged a 15-year old boy with ‍murder ​on Wednesday, following the death ‍of a nine-year-old girl in southwest England.

The girl, ​Aria ​Thorpe, died on Monday as a result of a single stab wound, police said ‍a post-mortem examination had found.

The 15-year old ​boy, who cannot ⁠be named because of his age, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ ​Court later on Wednesday.

He was arrested in an area ‌near to the house ​in Weston-super-Mare where the girl was found, police said in a statement.

"The tragic loss of such a young girl has caused a huge amount of shock and upset, with ‍there being a profound sense of ​loss felt throughout the community," Superintendent Jen Appleford ​said in a statement, adding ‌it was an "incredibly difficult" time for Thorpe's family. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.