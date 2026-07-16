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UK police charge 14-year-old boy with terrorism offence over mosque plot

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LONDON - British police have charged a 14-year-old boy with a terrorism offence linked to extreme right-wing ideology over an alleged plan to attack two mosques in south London.

The boy was arrested last week over criminal damage to a car, but police searches found documents that led to a charge of “conduct in preparation for giving effect to an intention to conduct acts of terrorism”.

“This is a very serious terrorism charge against a young boy and likely to be highly concerning to the public and the local community,” Helen Flanagan, head of Counter-Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement released on July 15.

Police said they did not believe the case pointed to a wider threat, but added that they had offered support to the mosques. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.