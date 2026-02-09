UK police ‘assessing’ ex-prince Andrew trade envoy misconduct claims

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Britain's former prince Andrew, whose ties to Jeffrey Epstein have caused a spectacular years-long fall from grace, served as a British trade envoy for a decade from 2001.

LONDON – British police said on Feb 9 officers were “assessing” accusations of misconduct in public office against former prince Andrew, after e-mails emerged showing that he may have passed potentially confidential reports to Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a British trade envoy.

Thames Valley Police, west of London and responsible for Windsor where Andrew previously lived, confirmed that it had received a report of alleged criminal misconduct and was “assessing the information in line with our established procedures”.

Earlier, anti-monarchy activist Graham Smith, who heads the pressure group Republic, said he had filed the report after the e-mails were found to be among US government files on the late US sex offender Epstein released in January.

In a November 2010 e-mail seen by AFP, Andrew appeared to share with Epstein reports on Vietnam, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Singapore following an official visit to Asia.

The disgraced royal also sent the American financier details of the trip – on which he was accompanied by Epstein’s business associates – along with investment opportunities months later, according to the BBC.

Official guidance stipulates that trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial or political information related to their official visits, the British public broadcaster reported.

He has previously denied wrongdoing in relation to his friendship with Epstein, but could not be reached for comment on Feb 9 about the e-mails.

“I have now reported Andrew to the @ThamesVP for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations,” Mr Smith said on X.

“I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson,” he added, referencing the scandal that has engulfed the British government over the appointment of Mr Peter Mandelson as US ambassador .

Mr Mandelson was fired from the role in September 2025 after it emerged that he had maintained ties to his long-time friend Epstein after the disgraced US financier was convicted of sex offences against a minor in the US in 2008.

January’s newly released Epstein documents appeared to show the veteran British politician sharing confidential government information with him while serving as a British minister, including during the 2008 financial crisis.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019, following allegations by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre that she was trafficked to have sex with the disgraced royal three times, including twice when she was 17.

King Charles III then stripped his brother of his royal titles and honours late in 2025 after Ms Giuffre recounted the claims in shocking detail in a posthumous memoir.

Last week, it emerged that a second alleged Epstein victim has claimed through her lawyer that the financier had sent her to Britain in 2010 to have sex with Andrew. AFP