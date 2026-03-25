British police arrest two men over arson attack on Jewish community ambulances

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Charred remains of ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, which were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

– British police said they arrested two men in connection with a suspected anti-Semitic arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances in north London earlier this week.

Police said on March 25 that the men, aged 47 and 45, were arrested at addresses in north-west London and central London respectively, and were being held in custody.

The ambulances were set on fire in the early hours of March 23 in an attack that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called a “deeply shocking anti-Semitic arson attack”. No injuries were reported.

The police, who previously said they were looking into a possible link to Iran, said the investigation continued, as CCTV footage had suggested there were at least three people involved.

An enhanced police presence remained in place around the affected communities in north London as a precaution, the police statement added.

In Britain, concern has mounted about rising levels of anti-Semitism, while the authorities have also warned of the threat posed by Iran, including the surveillance or targeting of Jewish sites. Tehran has denied such accusations. REUTERS