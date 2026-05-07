British police arrest man who allegedly threatened former prince Andrew, Telegraph reports

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A man wearing a balaclava is said to have approached Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (above) - King Charles’ younger brother - and shouted at him.

LONDON - British police have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened the former Prince Andrew close to his place of residence on May 6, the Telegraph newspaper reported on May 7.

The local police force said they received a report of a man behaving in an intimidating manner in the village of Wolferton, eastern England.

They did not name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in their statement.

“Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon,” the police statement said.

The man remains in custody.

The Telegraph report, which cited an unnamed source, said a man wearing a balaclava approached Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles’ younger brother, and shouted at him.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor had been walking his dogs at the time, and left in his own car with a member of his security detail, the report said.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles in 2025 by Charles and was arrested in February on suspicion of leaking government documents to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he regrets their friendship. REUTERS