British police arrest man after two stabbed in London’s Jewish area, security group says

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A man was seen running with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public.

LONDON - British police arrested a man after two people were stabbed in an area of north London with a large Jewish population, a community organisation said on April 29 , amid a recent spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the capital.

The Jewish organisation, Shomrim, said on X that a man was seen running with a knife in Golders Green and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public, before its officers detained him.

Police used a taser to stop him, the group added. London’s Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons the incident was “deeply concerning”.

Pictures from the scene posted online showed the emergency services standing over what appeared to be a victim lying on the street.

Shomrim said that the two victims stabbed were being treated.

Over the last month, London police have arrested more than two dozen people as part of investigations into attacks on Jewish-linked premises, including the torching of ambulances, and attempted arson attacks on synagogues.

Police said they were investigating possible Iranian links to some of the incidents, and pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya has claimed some of the latest attacks on social media.

Officials have warned recently that Iran has sought to use criminal proxies to carry out hostile activity in Britain.

That warning comes at a time when anti-Semitic attacks have been rising in Britain, since the October 2023 Hamas assault on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

The most severe anti-Semitic incident in 2025 was the Manchester attack which killed two Jewish worshippers during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. REUTERS