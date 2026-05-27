UK, Poland to sign defence treaty to tackle Russian threats

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Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk attends a UK Bilateral meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at the European Political Community meeting, at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Britain, on July 18, 2024. JUSTIN TALLIS/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, May 27 - Britain will sign a new defence and security treaty with Poland on Wednesday to combat threats, including from an increasingly aggressive Russia, part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's efforts to bolster ties with the rest of Europe.

The deal, due to be signed by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Starmer in London, will improve border security, tackle organised crime and deepen defence cooperation with the European Union, a statement from the British government said.

The latest defence deal with an EU member, following similar agreements with France and Germany, underlines Starmer's push to repair the damage inflicted by Brexit almost 10 years ago and to respond to calls by U.S. President Donald Trump for Europe to take more responsibility over the continent's defences.

Before leaving Poland, Tusk said both nations saw "Russia as a strategic threat" and the two leaders are expected to discuss an increase in hybrid attacks, cyberattacks and espionage.

'STRONGER PARTNERSHIP' NEEDED, SAYS STARMER

"The challenges Europe now faces demands an even stronger partnership," Starmer said in a statement.

"This treaty is the biggest step forward in our defence and security relationship with Poland in a generation, allowing us to confront modern security threats that may be less visible but no less dangerous."

Britain said the deal would allow the two nations to combine expertise and industrial capability to lead the development and manufacturing of complex next-generation weapons, including strengthening air and missile defence systems.

Tusk said beyond defence, a significant part of the treaty would focus on cybersecurity. Poland says its role as a hub for military aid to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian espionage, cyberattacks and disinformation.

The deal with Poland is the latest bilateral defence agreement Britain has pursued under Starmer, who has found more success on the foreign stage than at home, where rivals are circling and could trigger a leadership contest.

After Trump's administration demanded Europe did more to protect itself, putting a question mark over the NATO military alliance, both Britain and Poland have sought to seal defence deals with other nations.

Last year, Britain and France agreed to build on their defence relationship, including to reinforce cooperation over their nuclear arsenals, and Starmer also signed a treaty to deepen ties with Germany.

Poland signed a defence treaty with France in 2025, boosting defence cooperation, and is working on a similar treaty with Germany. REUTERS