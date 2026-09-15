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UK PM's office says position on Irish unity unchanged after Trump comments

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LONDON, Sept 12 - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's position on Irish unification remains unchanged, a spokesperson for his office said on Saturday, following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would "love" to see a united Ireland.

Responding to questions from lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday about a possible independence referendum in Scotland, Burnham began his answer with a reference to the situation in Ireland:

"On the question of a border poll (in Ireland) ... that is to be considered by the Northern Ireland Secretary when there is clear consensus in the country — when public opinion has changed to the point at which the call has to be considered."

A spokesperson for Burnham's office said on Saturday the prime minister's remarks still stood after Trump told reporters after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin that unification would happen eventually. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.