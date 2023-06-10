UK PM Sunak urged to publish report on abuse of LGBTQ soldiers

LONDON – Veterans who were victims of homophobia in the British armed forces say Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is taking too long to publish a damning report on the historic treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) people in the military.

A government-commissioned review says gay soldiers were subjected to electric shock therapy in an attempt to alter their sexuality, as well as blackmail, bullying and sexual assault over more than three decades, Bloomberg News revealed in May. A ban on gay personnel serving in the military was lifted only in 2000.

LGBTQ veterans had hoped the report, which urges Mr Sunak to apologise for their treatment, would be published in time for an event in London on Thursday evening with former military personnel and the chairman of the independent review.

But government representatives who attended gave no indication when it would be made public, nor if any of its recommendations will be implemented, according to people who were present.

The document “will be the first time that they will see something which actually tells the story of what truly happened to them”, said Mr Craig Jones, executive chair of Fighting With Pride, a charity that supports LGBTQ veterans.

“We know that the report was presented to the government two weeks ago, and we’re hurtling toward the parliamentary recess – and I think it was reasonable that the veterans expected that they would have sight of the report by now.”

The government is proud of its LGBT+ (the “+” refers to sexual identities other than LGBT ones) veterans and grateful for their service, and will respond to the report after careful consideration of its findings, a spokesman said.

Patrick Lyster-Todd, 68, who left the Navy in 1992 and was never able to be out as LGBTQ during 20 years of service, urged Mr Sunak to make an apology.

“He’s doing it on behalf of the nation, he’s doing it on behalf of all his predecessors who got it wrong and those whose careers were so damaged need to be recompensed,” said Mr Lyster-Todd.

The report also recommended that those affected by the discriminatory policies be compensated for loss of earnings and distress caused, and that their pension rights be re-examined.

Many of the veterans are now hoping the report will not be buried completely, said Mr Tremaine Cornish, 67, a former soldier. “There’s anger and embitterment, deep embitterment, because it’s affected our core being.” BLOOMBERG