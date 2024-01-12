UK PM Sunak to increase support for Ukraine, visit Kyiv on Friday

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will increase military funding for Ukraine in the next financial year to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.19 billion) and visit Kyiv on Friday, his office said in a statement.

Sunak's office said the funds, an increase of 200 million pounds on the previous two years, would help fund the procurement of thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones.

"I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter," Sunak said in a statement. "We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come." REUTERS