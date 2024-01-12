UK PM Sunak to increase support for Ukraine, visit Kyiv on Friday

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers the keynote speech at the Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace, in East Molesey, Surrey, Britain November 27, 2023. Hosted by British PM Rishi Sunak and the Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, the event is designed to demonstrate and promote international investment opportunities across the UK. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS/file photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will increase military funding for Ukraine in the next financial year to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.19 billion) and visit Kyiv on Friday, his office said in a statement.

Sunak's office said the funds, an increase of 200 million pounds on the previous two years, would help fund the procurement of thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones.

"I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter," Sunak said in a statement. "We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top