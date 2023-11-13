UK PM Sunak names James Cleverly as interior minister

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office named James Cleverly, the former foreign minister, as the country's new interior minister on Monday, after the previous incumbent Suella Braverman was sacked. REUTERS

