UK PM Sunak names James Cleverly as interior minister

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office named James Cleverly, the former foreign minister, as the country's new interior minister on Monday, after the previous incumbent Suella Braverman was sacked. REUTERS
