UK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair from government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair from government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.

“Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code,” Mr Sunak said in a letter to Mr Zahawi.

“As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government.” REUTERS

