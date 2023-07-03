UK PM Sunak faces three-week sprint to turn election chances around

LONDON – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces an awkward three-week political test that is likely to have a lasting impact on his premiership and even his chances of upsetting the polls by winning the next UK general election.

Parliament goes on summer recess on July 20, the same day Mr Sunak’s ruling Conservatives face elections in three parliamentary seats triggered by the resignation of Tory MPs.

Good results would give the prime minister a major boost through the holiday and into a fall political season that will be critical to shifting predictions of a Tory loss in a national poll expected in 2024.

Yet a strong Conservative performance would be against the recent trend, and there are other potential landmines for Mr Sunak in the coming weeks.

A state visit by United States President Joe Biden, doctors’ strikes that will hobble his key pledge to cut hospital waiting times, a predicted uptick in asylum seekers arriving from France on small boats and any political fallout from the financial concerns surrounding Britain’s biggest water supplier will go a long way toward shaping the mood of Tory MPs as they head back to their districts.

Trailing Mr Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party by 22 points – a lead that has grown from 16 points in three weeks, according to YouGov – means Mr Sunak is under pressure.

He would have hoped that a long-awaited plan to boost staff members in the National Health Service, which he described as “one of the most significant things” he will do as prime minister, would help turn the tide.

But his announcement was overshadowed on Friday when a minister resigned with a very public attack on the prime minister’s performance.

It was the latest in a series of public Tory spats that have undermined Mr Sunak’s attempt to build a united front to put to voters, from the fiery resignation of disgraced former leader Boris Johnson as an MP, to election campaign disagreements.

Against that backdrop, Mr Biden’s visit during a trip to Europe from July 9 to 13 to shore up Nato allies could be a welcome respite from a turbulent party.

Relations with the White House have improved under Mr Sunak, while talking up the UK’s record backing Ukraine against Russian aggression is catnip for restless Tories.

Still, there are risks for Mr Sunak. On a trip to Belfast and Dublin in April, Mr Biden made clear his concerns about the peace process in Northern Ireland and ensuring Brexit does not undermine it.

With the Democratic Unionist Party still refusing to rejoin the region’s devolved government, there is still a major issue for Mr Sunak’s government to resolve.

Later that week, it appears virtually guaranteed the prime minister will face a slew of uncomfortable headlines when junior doctors in England begin five days of strikes on July 13 – the longest single walkout in NHS history.

Polls show the public still supports striking healthcare staff, despite months of industrial action across the public sector that have significantly hit services.

Mr Sunak has made clear he regards tackling soaring inflation as his top economic priority and sees negotiations over public pay in that context.