Britain’s PM Sunak warns Rwanda migration plan will collapse without party unity

LONDON - A defiant British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appealed to his Conservative Party on Dec 7 to unite behind his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, warning colleagues that if he toughened it any further, the whole scheme could collapse.

Facing the biggest challenge to his year-long tenure, Mr Sunak is trying to stop lawmakers on the Conservative Party’s right wing from rebelling over their demand that Britain should quit international treaties to set its own migration policy.

His immigration minister, Mr Robert Jenrick, quit on Dec 6, and Mr Sunak is facing questions as to whether he can get his key policy through a vote in Parliament. Some Conservative lawmakers said on Dec 7 that Mr Sunak could face a leadership challenge.

At a news conference in Downing Street, Mr Sunak said if the government went any further in disregarding human rights law in the legislation, Rwanda would abandon the deal.

“It is the only approach because going any further, that difference is an inch, but going any further means that Rwanda will collapse the scheme, and then we will have nowhere to send anyone to and that is not a way to get this going,” he said.

“What everyone should do is support this Bill.”

One Conservative politician, who reluctantly supports the Rwanda plan, said the last year had shown that his colleagues can be ruthless in removing a struggling prime minister.

“I have a feeling of deja vu,” he said.

The draft legislation comes three weeks after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that Rwanda was not a safe place to send those arriving in small boats on the southern coast of England, and that the plan would breach British and international law.

The Rwanda scheme is at the centre of the government’s strategy to stop illegal migration. The court’s decision was a setback for Mr Sunak, who is struggling to revive a weak economy and is heavily trailing the main opposition party ahead of an election expected next year.

Mr Sunak could make the vote in Parliament on the new legislation next week a confidence vote - meaning that if he loses, it could trigger a national election – in an attempt to shore up party support.

So far, only one Conservative lawmaker has publicly called for a no-confidence vote, but she said six of her colleagues have done so privately.

To trigger a leadership challenge, 53 of the 350 Conservative lawmakers in Parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the 1922 Committee.

Mr Sunak suffered his first parliamentary defeat this week, as MPs voted to establish a compensatory body for victims of the infected blood scandal.

The Prime Minister has pleaded with his party to get behind the legislation as the best chance to get flights to Rwanda leaving before the next election.