UK PM Sunak could postpone cabinet reshuffle until September: Report

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering deferring a cabinet reshuffle until September, rather than later this month, after senior ministers pushed for a postponement, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

Westminster had expected the prime minister to make changes soon, the newspaper said.

UK’s Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment while the Cabinet Office did not immediately response to a Reuters request for comment.

In February, Sunak had reshuffled his cabinet, breaking up two departments and creating a new energy security and net zero department to bolster pledges on the country’s economy. REUTERS