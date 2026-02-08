Starmer’s top aide Morgan McSweeney quits as Mandelson furore engulfs Britain’s PM

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney arrives for the annual Lady Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in London, Britain, on Dec 1, 2025.

LONDON - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney quit his post on Feb 8, amid a furore over the decision to appoint his ally Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to Washington.

In a statement, Mr McSweeney said: “The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself.”

“When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice,” he added. “In public life responsibility must be owned when it matters most, not just when it is most convenient. In the circumstances, the only honourable course is to step aside.”

Mr McSweeney’s departure comes after Mr Starmer on Feb 5 publicly apologised for “having believed Mandelson’s lies” and appointed him in the first place.

Mr McSweeney was instrumental in advancing the former Labour politician for the role.

The loss of such a key aide is a blow to Mr Starmer, who on Feb 4 said he retained confidence in Mr McSweeney and considered him an “essential part of my team.”

It leaves the prime minister with his inner circle much diminished at a time when his MPs are casting around for a potential successor, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting and former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner touted as contenders.

Mr Starmer sacked Mr Mandelson as envoy in September hours after Bloomberg detailed previously unreported emails between him and Jeffrey Epstein that cast new light on their relationship.

The prime minister has been under further pressure in recent days after new Justice Department releases appeared to show that Mr Mandelson forwarded market-sensitive information to Epstein while serving as a minister in ex-prime minister Gordon Brown’s Cabinet.

Mr Starmer conceded in the House of Commons on Feb 4 that vetting ahead of Mr Mandelson’s appointment as envoy had detailed his long-standing friendship with the late paedophile financier Epstein, raising fresh questions about his judgment.

The scale of displeasure within Labour became apparent immediately after Mr Starmer’s appearance in the Commons on Feb 4 when the opposition Conservatives used an arcane Parliamentary procedure to try to force the government to publish the vetting material surrounding Mr Mandelson.

The government sought to insert caveats allowing it to withhold material on national security grounds, but a succession of Labour MPs – including Ms Rayner – made it clear they thought that ministers should hand the ability to make that determination to Parliament’s cross-party Intelligence and Security Committee.

Ultimately the government backed down and agreed to take that course, although the Metropolitan Police has said there may be limits to what can be shared while it pursues a criminal inquiry into Mr Mandelson’s conduct.

Mr Starmer will hope that Mr McSweeney’s departure dims the clamour from his Labour Party critics. But with record-low personal ratings, and with the party lagging Mr Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK in national polling, it leaves him approaching imminent ballot-box tests without the chief architect of his 2024 election win by his side.

There’s a vote on Feb 26 to replace the outgoing member of parliament for Gorton and Denton in Manchester, which should be a Labour stronghold, before a much wider set of local elections in May, where Labour is expected to suffer steep losses. BLOOMBERG