Straitstimes.com header logo

UK PM Starmer: time for 'hard yards' on Arctic security after U.S. tariff threat dropped

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media in the briefing room of 9 Downing Street in central London, Britain, after U.S. president Donald Trump's threats to ramp up tariffs until a deal is reached for the U.S. to buy Greenland. Picture date: Monday January 19, 2026. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media in the briefing room of 9 Downing Street in central London, Britain, after U.S. president Donald Trump's threats to ramp up tariffs until a deal is reached for the U.S. to buy Greenland. Picture date: Monday January 19, 2026. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS

Follow topic:

LONDON, Jan 22 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said there would be "hard yards" ahead to address security concerns in the Arctic after U.S. President Donald Trump dropped threatened tariffs against European countries opposed to his desire to acquire Greenland.

A framework deal on Greenland agreed with Trump would require NATO allies to step up on Arctic security and the first results of this will be seen this year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Reuters on Thursday.

"It's a good thing that yesterday, the threat of tariffs against the United Kingdom was lifted," Starmer said in a statement read to reporters by his spokesperson.

"Now we can start the hard yards of finding a way forward on security in the Arctic." REUTERS

See more on

Keir Starmer

Arctic

Nato

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.