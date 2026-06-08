Big tech firms must stop young people circulating nude images, says British PM Starmer

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on tech firms operating in Britain to introduce device controls for the safety of children.

– Big tech firms operating in Britain must introduce safety measures on children’s phones to prevent them from circulating nude images or they will face legislation forcing them to do so, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on June 8 .

Under the new plans, firms like Apple and Google should build or activate technical solutions on smartphones and tablets to detect and block nude images for children, the government said. Adults would still be able to take, share or view nude content through an age verification process.

“Today I’m calling on tech companies operating in this country to introduce device controls that prevent children from sending and receiving sexually explicit images,” Starmer said in a speech at London Tech Week.

“This is not an impossible challenge.”

A statement accompanying Starmer’s announcement said if companies did not act within three months, the government would bring forward legislation to force them to activate the technology.

“This will include fines for companies. Nothing is off the table, and as a last resort the government is exploring whether this could extend criminal liability for tech bosses who fail to comply,” the government statement said.

Worries over the impact of social media on mental health and online safety prompted Britain to hold a consultation on children’s access to social media earlier in 2026 , with curfews, time limits and curbs on addictive design features, all under consideration.

France, Denmark and Poland are also considering tightening rules around social media use for children, while Greece in April announced it would ban access to those under the age of 15 from January 2027.

Britain’s online safety law already requires social media companies to take measures to protect children from illegal and harmful online content.

Experts are divided on how effective a total ban would be, while a group of young people in London recently told Reuters they were opposed to restrictions. REUTERS