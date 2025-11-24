UK PM Starmer says more work needed for 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine
LONDON - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday there was more work to do to establish a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, but progress was being made.
Starmer said a group of countries supporting Ukraine, known as the coalition of the willing, would discuss the progress being during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
"Everybody is absolutely focused on what we need to get out of this, and that is a just and lasting peace," Starmer told broadcasters.
He added that matters for Ukraine should be determined by Ukraine.
"So progress, yes, more work to do," Starmer said. REUTERS