UK PM Starmer says more work needed for 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during the Global Fund’s Eighth Replenishment Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 21, 2025, ahead of the G20 leaders' Summit. HENRY NICHOLLS/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday there was more work to do to establish a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, but progress was being made.

Starmer said a group of countries supporting Ukraine, known as the coalition of the willing, would discuss the progress being during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

"Everybody is absolutely focused on what we need to get out of this, and that is a just and lasting peace," Starmer told broadcasters.

He added that matters for Ukraine should be determined by Ukraine.

"So progress, yes, more work to do," Starmer said. REUTERS

