British PM's brother Jo Johnson resigns from ministerial post, citing national interest

Britain's Minister of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Department and Education Department Jo Johnson steps down as a lawmaker, citing a conflict between family loyalty and national interest.
LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother Jo has resigned as junior minister and said he would step down as a lawmaker, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.

"It's been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs," Mr Jo Johnson said.

"In recent weeks, I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it's an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister," he said.

