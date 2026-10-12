Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards likely behind Fairford airbase incident, says British PM Burnham

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A B-1 bomber after taking off from RAF Fairford airbase in Gloucestershire, Britain. A suspected plot targeting the airbase was likely to have been coordinated in Iran, said British PM Andy Burnham.

LONDON – British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Oct 12 that a suspected plot targeting the RAF Fairford air base in Britain was “highly likely” to have been coordinated in Iran, and almost certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The air base had been used by US bombers to carry out strikes on Iran but US President Donald Trump said on Oct 4 a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of the planes.

US officials said there had been a suspected plot involving Iran to launch a drone attack.

“I can confirm our assessment that it is highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC),” Burnham told Parliament.

The alleged plot came to light when five British men were arrested in the early hours of Sept 27 by three vans near the base on ​suspected terrorism and explosive offences.

They were later released without charge on ‌police ⁠bail “under stringent conditions”.

Police said no viable explosive had been found in the vans, and detectives said they were considering ​whether a foreign ​state had ⁠been involved.

Two other men, including a British-Iranian national, have also been arrested and released.

“We will not tolerate these threats on our soil,” Burnham said.

“We will crack down on Iran’s use of criminal networks, using our full range of powers to target them and their funding streams, and we will bring further sanctions to restrict the capacity of Iran and the IRGC to do us harm.”

Iran has rejected any suggestion it was involved in the incident at Fairford, saying it amounted to “unfounded and malicious ​speculations”.

The British authorities have accused Iran of being involved in numerous plots in Britain.

In July, Britain used new powers designed to stop the use of state-sponsored proxies to ban support for the IRGC and a linked group accused of being behind attacks at locations linked to Jewish and Israeli communities, and Persian-language media. REUTERS