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UK PM Burnham considering inquiry into Epstein, minister says

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Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham looks on, as he meets with members of the Home Office and of the Coastguard, during a visit to HM Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, in Dover, Britain, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham looks on, as he meets with members of the Home Office and of the Coastguard, during a visit to HM Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, in Dover, Britain, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool

LONDON, Aug 5 - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is looking at holding a public inquiry into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his actions in the UK, victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told the BBC.

Nearly seven years after his death, the Epstein scandal has rocked the British establishment, leading to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, and of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S.

Burnham, who became prime minister in July, will meet Epstein's victims, Davies-Jones told BBC Newsnight, and a public inquiry could follow.

"We are looking into this. We are seeing what is possible," the minister said.

British police are already investigating a number of allegations related to the disgraced financier, with possible offences ranging from child sex abuse to trafficking women through UK airports and misconduct in public office.

Davies-Jones said any public inquiry could also examine the alleged actions of the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed, another public figure who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by hundreds of victims. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.