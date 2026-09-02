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UK pledges additional £50 million to help contain Ebola outbreak in Congo

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FILE PHOTO: UNICEF staff and airport workers receive an aircraft carrying medical supplies as authorities and aid agencies intensified efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak at the Bunia National Airport in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: UNICEF staff and airport workers receive an aircraft carrying medical supplies as authorities and aid agencies intensified efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak at the Bunia National Airport in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo

Sept 1 - Britain said on Tuesday it would provide more than £50 million ($67.56 million) in new funding to support efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where confirmed cases have surpassed 6,000 in the country's largest-ever epidemic.

• Britain allocated up to £20 million to the Ebola response in May, and the latest funding brings its total contribution to £78 million.

• The funding will support disease surveillance, frontline health workers, treatment access, infection control, community outreach and safe burials, Britain's Foreign Office said.

• British public health experts have been deployed in Congo to support the efforts.

• "As the outbreak intensifies, we are accelerating our response to match the pace and scale of the challenge," Britain's Minister for Africa Kirsty McNeill said.

• The epidemic - the second-largest and fastest-spreading on record - was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.