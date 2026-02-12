UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: British Defense Minister John Healey attends a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Copenhagen, January 21, 2026. Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 11 - Defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday Britain had committed 150 million pounds ($205 million) to the so-called Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons.

PURL was set up last summer to keep U.S. weapons flowing to Ukraine at a time when new U.S. military assistance had stalled.

"I'm pleased to confirm the UK is committing £150 million to PURL," Healey said in an emailed statement.

"Together we must provide Ukraine with the critical air defense it needs in response to Putin's brutal onslaught."

The scheme allows allies to fund purchases of American air-defence systems and other critical equipment for Kyiv.

Allies have already put forward over $4.5 billion through the programme, U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday. REUTERS