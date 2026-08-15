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Paramedics called to second train derailment in two days in Britain

The rear carriages of a train derailed in Wickford, in the eastern British county of Essex, police said.

LONDON - UK police reported on Aug 14 that a train had derailed in eastern England, the second such incident in two days after three railway carriages overturned in the south-east the previous day.

British Transport Police said it was responding to an incident in Wickford, in the Essex region, after the “rear carriages... derailed in an upright position”.

“We’re responding alongside paramedics and the fire service. There are currently no reported injuries,” it added.

Train operator Greater Anglia said it was experiencing disruption of trains running on the line between London and Essex in the east.

A busy commuter train between London and south-east England veered off the tracks near the town of Lewes on Aug 13.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is probing the cause of the Lewes derailment, and said it expected to provide an update next week.

Two people who sustained serious injuries on Aug 13 were deemed not to be in a life-threatening condition, and 18 other injured passengers were discharged from hospital.

Train accidents, particularly fatal ones, are relatively rare in Britain. AFP