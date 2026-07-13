UK outlaws two Iranian groups over antisemitic attacks in Britain

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Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an exercise in southern Iran, in this handout image obtained on February 16, 2026. IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 13 - Britain's government on Monday targeted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and another Iran-linked group after a string of antisemitic attacks on British streets, using proscription-like powers designed to tackle state-backed threats.

The power would effectively outlaw support for those groups and give police and intelligence agencies new powers to tackle any threats linked to them.

"These new powers will make it easier to prosecute and lock up anyone carrying out their dirty work here in Britain," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

The IRGC, which is already subject to British sanctions, has served as an elite military force loyal to the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader since being established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Britain said the second Iran linked-group, the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right, had claimed seven attacks linked to Jewish and Israeli communities, and Persian-language media, including the antisemitic arson attack on four Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green on March 23.

Britain also designated Russia's GRU intelligence agency under the new powers.

The designations need to be approved by parliament before the take effect. REUTERS