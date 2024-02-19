UK opposition leader Starmer urges end to Gaza fighting as vote on ceasefire looms

GLASGOW - UK opposition leader Keir Starmer said the “fighting must stop now” in Gaza, as he prepares for another sensitive Parliament vote this week that could reignite tensions in his Labour Party.

“Any ceasefire cannot be one-sided,” Mr Starmer told the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Feb 18. “It must stop all acts of violence, on both sides, it must lead to a genuine peace process.”

The remarks were made as the Scottish National Party (SNP) prepares to propose a motion in the House of Commons calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war.

MPs will vote on the motion on Feb 21 and though non-binding, it poses trouble for Mr Starmer as a similar vote in November 2023 led to a rebellion by dozens of his lawmakers.

The SNP is running neck-and-neck with Labour in Scottish polls.

Ever since Hamas’s October attack on Israel, Mr Starmer has been battling to keep his party aligned.

He’s resisted pressure from some Labour MPs to call for an “immediate” ceasefire, arguing the term implies unilateral and unconditional, which he has said would deprive Israel of its right to defend itself and leave Hamas in a position to launch further attacks.

It’s a stance designed to align with the UK’s official position, and to present Labour – which has a commanding lead in UK-wide surveys ahead of a general election later 2024 – as a legitimate government-in-waiting.

It also reflects his desire to showcase how much the party has moved on from the era of predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, which was dogged by accusations of antisemitism.

Yet it has angered some within Labour, which traditionally has strong support among British Muslims.

Mr Starmer has faced criticism at pro-Palestinian rallies in London and other cities, while last week the party dropped campaign support for its candidate in Rochdale, northern England, after he was recorded sharing an antisemitic conspiracy theory about the Oct 7 Hamas attack.

In his speech on Feb 18 to the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, Mr Starmer still didn’t use the term “immediate” ceasefire.

He reiterated that any ceasefire must be permanent, “not just for a pause.” He also said that Israel’s threatened offensive in the Rafah area of Gaza “cannot happen.”

“This cannot become a new theater of war,” Mr Starmer said.