UK opposition Labour party leader Starmer says 'it's time for change'

May 23, 2024, 01:10 AM
May 23, 2024, 01:10 AM

LONDON - Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, said on Wednesday a national election in July would give the country an opportunity to end the "chaos" of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative government.

"No matter what else is said and done, that opportunity for change is what this election is about," Starmer told supporters after Sunak announced that a national vote would be held on July 4.

"A vote for Labour is a vote for stability - economic and political, a politics that treads more lightly on all our lives; a vote to stop the chaos. It's time for change."

He said Labour had a long-term plan to rebuild Britain that would deliver economic stability, cut health service waiting times, secure national borders and cut energy bills. REUTERS

