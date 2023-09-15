UK officially proscribes Russia's Wagner as terrorist organisation

LONDON - Britain on Friday officially proscribed the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, after announcing the move last week, which will make it illegal to be a member or to support it. REUTERS
