UK officially proscribes Russia's Wagner as terrorist organisation

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a flag of the Wagner private mercenary group at a makeshift memorial with portraits of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner group commander Dmitry Utkin outside the local office of the Wagner private mercenary group in Novosibirsk, Russia August 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

LONDON - Britain on Friday officially proscribed the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, after announcing the move last week, which will make it illegal to be a member or to support it. REUTERS

