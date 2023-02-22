UK nurses suspend strikes for intensive talks with ministers

LONDON – Nurses in Britain suspended further strikes, saying they are entering intensive talks with ministers in a move to unlock a dispute over pay, even as the government suggested it has limited scope to raise wages in the next fiscal year.

Talks will begin on Wednesday between the Department of Health and Social Care and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

The move will relieve pressure on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is grappling with labour unrest across rail, health and the civil service.

Nurses were due to walk from March 1 until March 3, their most sustained action yet in a push for an increased pay offer.

“The government and Royal College of Nursing have agreed to enter a process of intensive talks. Both sides are committed to finding a fair and reasonable settlement,” the government and the RCN said in a joint statement.

“The talks will focus on pay, terms and conditions, and productivity-enhancing reforms,” they said.

On Tuesday the British government said workers across the public sector – including nurses, police officers, teachers and dentists – would be offered pay increases of 3.5 per cent for 2023 to 2024, a recommendation that will be considered by independent pay review bodies.

The Department for Education also said it had invited teaching unions in for talks, another sign of potential rapprochement after months of disruptive strikes.

Nurses were given a pay rise for the current fiscal year averaging between 4 per cent and 5 per cent, though Britain’s inflation has been in double digits for months.

They had demanded an increase of 5 percentage points above inflation as measured by the retail price index – which would have equalled an uplift of more than 19 per cent at the peak of inflation.

Trade-offs

Separately, a Health Department submission on Tuesday to the National Health Service Pay Review Body suggests that nurses face a battle to get a deal on wages for 2023 to 2024 that keeps pace with living costs.

Pay awards above 3.5 per cent “would require trade-offs for public service delivery or further government borrowing at a time when headroom against fiscal rules is historically low and sustainable public finances are vital in the fight against inflation”, the department said.

An internal Treasury memo seen by Bloomberg said the government considers pay awards above 5 per cent to risk fuelling inflation.