UK nurses stage new walkout over pay

LONDON - British nurses on Tuesday staged a second unprecedented strike amid an increasingly acrimonious fight with the government for better wages and warnings that patient safety could be jeopardised.

Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are holding the latest one-day stoppage after walking out last Thursday for the first time in the union’s 106-year history.

They are demanding an inflation-busting pay increase to make up for years of real-terms salary cuts, but the government insists recession-hit Britain cannot afford anything above a roughly 4-5 per cent rise.

The striking nurses are just one of numerous British public and private sector workers taking industrial action over pay and working conditions, as they grapple with a cost-of-living crisis worsened by decades-high inflation.

The British consumer prices index is currently running at nearly 11 per cent.

Ambulance workers, including paramedics and call handlers, are set to strike on Wednesday.

A second such walkout is scheduled for Dec 28, while others, including postal, railway and Border Force staff are staging stoppages over the Christmas period.

The RCN has criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government for refusing to discuss pay as part of stalled negotiations to end the dispute, and warned the strikes could be repeated in the coming months.

“The only reason we’re entrenched is that we’ve got no one to talk to about what the issue is,” the union’s director in England, Ms Patricia Marquis, told Times Radio on Monday.

“Sadly, if there is no resolution, then our members have taken a vote to take strike action and the mandate that lasts for six months.”

The union has also accused Health Secretary Steve Barclay of adopting a “macho” negotiating style during brief meetings held recently.

“The RCN’s demands are unaffordable during these challenging times and would take money away from frontline services while they are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic,” Mr Barclay said Monday.