UK nationals on hantavirus-hit cruise ship to isolate in hospital on return

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The port of Granadilla de Abona on Tenerife, in Spain's Canary Islands, where the cruise ship MV Hondius is expected to arrive.

LONDON - British passengers and staff on the cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak will be taken to a hospital in north-west England for an initial isolation period once they are repatriated, UK health authorities said on May 9.

The ship, the MV Hondius, is expected to anchor off the Spanish island of Tenerife early on May 10, following which the 22 British nationals on board will be flown back to Britain.

Spain had said earlier that the UK, as well as Germany, France, Belgium, Ireland and other countries had confirmed they were sending planes to evacuate their citizens after the outbreak which left eight people ill, including three who died.

As a precautionary measure, the passengers will be assessed and tested during an initial stay of up to 72 hours at a managed setting, a joint statement from health departments in the north-west of England, police and a local council said. Sky News named the facility as the Arrowe Park Hospital near Liverpool.

“The risk to the general population remains very low,” the statement added.

The UK Health Security Agency had said on May 8 that all passengers and crew will be asked to isolate for 45 days on their return home. REUTERS