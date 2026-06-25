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UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies

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People carry a large rainbow flag, as they take part in the 2022 Pride Parade in London, Britain July 2, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People carry a large rainbow flag, as they take part in the 2022 Pride Parade in London, Britain July 2, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 25 - Britain on Thursday set out plans to criminalise abusive and harmful therapies intended to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

• Government publishes draft Conversion Practices Bill for England and Wales, banning so-called 'conversion therapies'.

• Offenders carrying out such practices could face an unlimited fine and/or up to five years in prison.

• Bill would also criminalise encouraging or assisting conversion therapies carried out outside England and Wales.

• Britain pledged to ban conversion practices in 2021, with a further commitment in January 2023.

• Measures in the draft bill would also create civil protections similar to those for forced marriage and female genital mutilation to protect those at risk of abuse.

• The legislation includes exemptions for what was described as legitimate healthcare, allowing therapists and counsellors to continue open conversations about sexuality and identity.

• The proposed bill will undergo pre-legislative scrutiny before being introduced to parliament for further debate. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.