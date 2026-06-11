British minister says violence in Northern Ireland is racist thuggery

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A fire burns in bins as anti-immigrant protesters clash with police in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 10.

LONDON – Two days of anti-immigration violence in Northern Ireland is nothing but racist thuggery, Britain’s minister for the province said on June 11 , after police deployed water cannon to tackle rioters for a second night.

Hilary Benn said there was less disorder on the streets of Belfast on the night of June 10 as opposed to June 9 , when rioters torched homes and news vehicles, targeting ethnic minorities following a knife attack for which a Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder.

Many of those who did clash with police on June 10 were seeking to get to a hotel outside Belfast that has been targeted in the past for housing asylum seekers.

Asked on Sky News if violent scenes were racist riots rather than protests he said: “Well, if you are targeting people on the basis of the colour of their skin, how else can you describe them? That is racist thuggery.”

Benn said the violence had caused deep trauma in the province.

“It’s really difficult to convey the genuine sense of fear there is on the part of the ethnic minority community here in Northern Ireland as they’ve witnessed these scenes, reports of people being stopped in their cars to be asked what their nationality is, nurses going to work. This is appalling.” REUTERS