UK minister condemned for unapproved comments on 'pro-Palestinian mobs'

LONDON - UK interior minister Suella Braverman’s position looked increasingly precarious on Thursday after she criticised policing of pro-Palestinian marches in comments made without Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s approval.

Mr Sunak was facing mounting calls to sack his home secretary, after she suggested officers “play favourites” when policing protests, and claimed they largely ignored “pro-Palestinian mobs” during recent demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war.

The comments, seen as red meat to the right wing of the governing Conservative party, come after she described the rallies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as “hate marches”, days after claiming some people were homeless as a “lifestyle choice”.

Downing Street insisted it had full confidence in Ms Braverman but said it was investigating how her comments in an opinion piece in The Times were published without its consent, as required by the ministerial code.

“The content was not agreed with Number 10,” a spokesman for Mr Sunak told reporters, referring to his Downing Street residence.

According to people familiar with the matter, the speech was sent to Mr Sunak’s office, which requested changes that were not made.

Ms Braverman’s words have heightened speculation she is positioning herself for a future Conservative leadership contest or that they are a deliberate ploy by Mr Sunak’s party to appeal to right-wingers before the next general election.

Mr Sunak has described a planned march in London on Saturday – Armistice Day, when Britain honours its war dead – as “provocative and disrespectful” and suggested London’s Metropolitan Police ban it.

Police have said the march in support of Palestinians does not meet the legal threshold for requesting a government order to stop it going ahead.

Scathing

Tensions between London’s Met Police and Mr Sunak appeared to ease on Wednesday after an emergency meeting at which the force’s chief, Commissioner Mark Rowley, confirmed the march would not clash with remembrance events for the country’s war dead.

But Ms Braverman’s article was scathing about the Met’s policing.

“Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response, yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law,” she wrote.