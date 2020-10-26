UK military secures oil tanker, ending stowaway incident

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - UK Armed Forces took control of an oil tanker in the English Channel and detained seven individuals, ending an incident involving the suspected hijacking of the Liberian-flagged Nave Andromeda.

"Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well," the UK Ministry of Defence said in a tweet Sunday (Oct 25).

The vessel was on its way from Nigeria and due to dock in Southampton, according to Sky, which first reported the news. It was in ballast and empty of cargo, according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. Authorities had put a 4.8km restriction zone around the ship.

Hampshire Police said earlier it responded to the incident after reports that a number of stowaways were on board, and they had verbally threatened the crew.

The UK coast guard deployed search-and-rescue helicopters, an agency spokesman said by email earlier.

The Nave Andromeda is a Liberian-flagged vessel, according to Bloomberg ship-tracking data.