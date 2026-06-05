British man linked to Manchester synagogue attacker admits terrorism offence

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Police officers standing outside the Manchester synagogue in north Manchester, Britain, on Oct 6, 2025.

LONDON – A British man on June 5 pleaded guilty to helping the perpetrator of a deadly attack on a Manchester synagogue in October 2025 to carry out earlier reconnaissance on a British defence site.

Mohammad Asim Bashir, 31, appeared at London’s Old Bailey court and admitted driving Jihad Al-Shamie to the UK Defence Academy in Oxfordshire, central England in August 2025.

Less than two months later, Al-Shamie drove a car into pedestrians before attacking people with a knife at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. One man died from stab wounds and another was accidentally shot dead by the police.

Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, told the police that he was acting for Islamic State before officers shot him dead.

The police said when Bashir was charged , the offence was not directly linked to the synagogue attack. REUTERS