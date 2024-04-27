UK man charged with ‘Russia-backed arson plot’ on Ukraine-linked targets

LONDON - A 20-year-old British man has been charged with masterminding an arson plot against a Ukrainian-linked target in London for Russia and Moscow’s ambassador was summoned by the government, authorities said on April 26.

“Included in the alleged activity was involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024,” said a Crown Prosecution Service statement.

The government said it summoned Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin “following allegations of Russian orchestrated malign activity on UK soil”.

Mr Kelin dismissed the claims of a link to Russia as “absurd” and “unfounded”, according to a statement sent to state-run Tass news agency.

Court documents allege that Dylan Earl, from Leicestershire in central England, was connected to Russia’s Wagner Group, which Britain has put on its list of “terrorist” groups, the Press Association news agency reported.

He is accused of organising and paying for an arson attack on two units at an industrial estate in Leyton, east London, on March 20, which required 60 firefighters to bring under control.

The alleged target is referred to as “Mr X” in the charges.

The CPS, which brings prosecutions in England and Wales, said two other men – Paul English, 60, and Nii Mensah, 21 – had also been charged with aggravated arson in connection with the case.

Two other suspects were named. Jake Reeves, 22, was charged with agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service as well as aggravated arson.

Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, has been charged with having information about terrorist acts, the CPS added.

‘Deeply concerned’

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said: “While we must let the judicial process run its course, I am deeply concerned by allegations of British nationals carrying out criminal activity on UK soil to benefit the Russian state.”

“We will use the full weight of the criminal justice system to hold anyone found guilty of crimes linked to foreign interference to account,” he wrote on X, the former Twitter.