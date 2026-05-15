UK man appears in court over stabbing of two Jewish men in London

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LONDON, May 15 - The trial of a 45-year-old man charged with attempted murder over a knife attack during which two Jewish men were stabbed will take place next March, a London court heard on Friday.

Essa Suleiman, a British national who was born in Somalia, is alleged to have tried to kill two Jewish men on April 29 in north London's Golders Green area, which is home to a large Jewish population.

The incident was the latest in a spate of attacks targeting Jewish premises in the area, which have left Jewish communities fearing for their safety, prompting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to vow stronger action.

Suleiman is also charged with a third count of attempted murder, relating to an unconnected incident at the home of a former acquaintance earlier the same day, and with possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at London's Old Bailey court on Friday and was not asked to enter pleas to any of the four charges he faces. A date of March 1, 2027 was set for his trial, and he remains in custody. REUTERS