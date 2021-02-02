UK makes formal request to join trans-Pacific trade pact

LONDON • Britain yesterday made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), seeking membership of the 11-country deal to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade.

Announcing the move, Trade Minister Liz Truss said it would position Britain "at the heart of some of the world's fastest-growing economies".

The CPTPP removes 95 per cent of tariffs between its members: Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia.

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said yesterday he welcomed Britain's application to join the trade bloc.

Britain is Japan's partner and shares its values, Mr Nishimura said at the beginning of his meeting with Ms Truss and his New Zealand counterpart Damien O'Connor.

Japan is the trade pact's chair this year and will lead discussions on expanding the bloc.

Britain's request comes on the first anniversary of its formal departure from the European Union before a transition period that ended at the end of last year.

Britain is now adapting to the new terms of trade with the EU, where frictionless trade has been replaced with a thin agreement that, in many cases, is making exporting to the EU more complicated and expensive.

Britain has argued that the principal benefit of leaving the EU is the freedom to strike trade deals around the world.

