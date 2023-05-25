UK losing out on tourism’s high spenders

LONDON – The head of a British luxury fashion house has warned that the lack of tax-free shopping for tourists visiting Britain is holding back sales and putting the country at a disadvantage to its European neighbours.

Mr Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive of Burberry’s – best known for its raincoats, apparel and accessories bearing the signature Burberry check pattern – said his company’s sales to tourists visiting Britain had risen by 19 per cent in London in the first three months of 2023.

Meanwhile, sales in Paris tripled - and sales in other key European cities went up by almost a half.

Mr Akeroyd, who blamed weaker British sales figures on the absence of a tax refund scheme for tourists, said the matter “leaves the UK at a competitive disadvantage for global shoppers”.

The complaints from Burberry’s boss echo those of leaders of many other British luxury manufacturers, all of whom are appealing to their government to reinstate previous tax-free arrangements.

But the British finance ministry rejects these demands, saying that tourists will continue to come to the country even if they cannot expect tax-free sales.

International visitors to the United Kingdom used to be able to reclaim the general sales tax – or Value Added Tax (VAT) as it is known locally – provided that the goods they bought were above a specific value and were exported intact out of the country.

Since the various commercial companies that operated the VAT refund scheme on behalf of the British tax authorities used to levy a commission on each transaction, tourists could seldom reclaim the total sales tax paid.

Nonetheless, because VAT in Britain stands at 20 per cent for most goods apart from food, the savings available to tourists were considerable, especially on high-value luxury items.

But at the start of 2021, the British government used the country’s departure from the European Union as an opportunity to abolish the VAT refund scheme altogether, claiming that it caused £1 billion (S$1.67 billion) worth of lost revenues yearly.

It also claimed that losses could rise even higher if Europeans – who were not entitled to claim tax refunds while Britain was in the EU – now used this facility.

Officials in London also claimed to have found “no evidence” that the abolition of the VAT refund scheme would reduce the number of incoming tourists.

Yet it is now becoming clear that these official estimates were deeply flawed.

A study released in early 2023 by Oxford Economics – a noted forecasting consultancy – concluded that a tax refund scheme would have netted a £340 million (S$567 million) annual gain for the British government instead of losing revenue.

The study also estimated that with a VAT refund facility reinstated, 1.8 million extra tourists could be expected by the middle of the decade, generating £2.8 billion (S$467 billion) of additional spending and sustaining 78,000 jobs.