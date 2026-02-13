UK long-range missile spending to exceed 400 million pounds in 2025/26

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: British Defense Minister John Healey walks outside of 10 Downing Street, on the day of a cabinet meeting, following calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to step down after criticism of his appointment of Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador, after the release of new U.S. Justice Department files linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in London, Britain, February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 13 - Britain's spending on long-range and hypersonic weapons will exceed 400 million pounds ($545 million) in the current financial year, the government said on Friday, highlighting joint missile development with France, Germany and Italy.

As European states work to reinforce their defences against Russia, defence minister John Healey will underline the key role long-range precision weapons have played in the war in Ukraine and the importance of joint missile programmes.

"To meet this new era of rising threats, we need hard power, strong alliances and sure diplomacy," Healey said in a statement on Friday.

* Britain plans to increase defence spending to 2.6% of GDPfrom 2027 - the largest since the end of the Cold War - with alonger-term target of 5% by 2035. * Britain says separate long-range missile programmes withGermany, and France and Italy both progressing. * Healey is expected to hold bilateral meetings with alliesat the Munich Security Conference. REUTERS