Boris Johnson defiant after British parliament votes to force Brexit delay

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - A defiant Boris Johnson said he would not negotiate a further delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union after Parliament voted on Saturday (Oct 19) to postpone a vote on his Brexit deal.

Parliament voted 322 to 306 in favour of an amendment put forward by Mr Oliver Letwin, a former Conservative Cabinet minister.

According to legislation passed earlier, the vote means Mr Johnson is obliged to write to the EU seeking a delay beyond Britain’s scheduled departure date of Oct 31.

But Mr Johnson has repeatedly vowed he will not do this and on Saturday he stuck to that line.

“I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so,” Mr Johnson told Parliament. “I will tell our friends and colleagues in the EU exactly what I have told everyone else in the last 88 days that I have served as prime minister: that further delay would be bad for this country, bad for the European Union and bad for democracy.”

The vote however means the government will not hold a vote on its Brexit deal on Saturday as planned. Mr Johnson said he would put it to a vote on Tuesday (Oct 22).

Mr Letwin’s amendment proposed that a decision on whether to back a Brexit deal be deferred until all the legislation needed to implement it has been passed through Parliament.

Even though Mr Johnson believes this can be achieved by Oct 31, others think it would need a short “technical” delay in Britain’s departure from the EU.

A law passed by Mr Johnson’s opponents obliges him to ask the EU for a Brexit delay until Jan 31, 2020 if he could not secure approval for his deal by the end of Saturday.

“My aim is to ensure that Boris’s deal succeeds,” Mr Letwin said earlier. But he wanted “an insurance policy which prevents the UK from crashing out on 31 October by mistake if something goes wrong during the passage of the implementing legislation”.

Three years after Britain voted by 52 to 48 per cent to leave the European project, Mr Johnson struck a divorce deal with the bloc in Brussels on Thursday (Oct 17).

The European Commission urged the British government on Saturday to quickly explain how it wants to proceed with Brexit preparations after losing another parliamentary vote.

Spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Brussels “takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called Letwin Amendment meaning that the Withdrawal Agreement itself was not put to vote today.

“It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible,” she tweeted.

France said on Saturday that any new delay in Britain’s departure from the EU was “in nobody’s interest” after British MPs postponed a decision on a new Brexit deal.

“An agreement has been negotiated. It is now up to the British parliament to say whether it accepts or rejects it,” the French presidency said.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said on Thursday, when the deal was sealed between Johnson and the EU in Brussels, that he was “reasonably confident” it would be approved by British lawmakers.

“I think the October 31 date should be respected. I don’t think that new deadlines should be given. We need to end these negotiations and get on with negotiating the future relationship,” he said on Friday.