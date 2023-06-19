British lawmakers set to punish ex-PM Johnson for 'Partygate lies'

LONDON – British MPs vote on Monday on a report that found ex-prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately lied to Parliament about lockdown-breaking parties, in what the government hopes will be the final chapter in the “Partygate” scandal.

The parliamentary vote is being held on his 59th birthday as the wounded former leader ponders his next move, with allies predicting a future return to the electoral fray.

It also comes at a time of mounting political problems for Mr Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government as stubbornly high inflation and constantly rising interest rates inflict pain on voters.

The populist architect of Brexit, Mr Johnson led the Conservative party to a landslide victory at the last general election in December 2019.

But he was forced to quit as prime minister last July due to Partygate and other scandals.

Mr Johnson has rejected the report by Parliament’s Privileges Committee. He claims he has been the victim of a stitch-up by political opponents and a “kangaroo court”.

The committee in a scathing 106-page report last Thursday found him guilty of “repeated contempts (of Parliament) and... seeking to undermine the parliamentary process”.

‘Indefensible’

“The contempt was all the more serious because it was committed by the prime minister, the most senior member of the government,” the report said, adding there was “no precedent for a prime minister having been found to have deliberately misled the house”.

Even as the vote looks set to draw a line under the Partygate scandal, another video emerged on Sunday of Tory party officials partying in December 2020 during lockdown.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove apologised for the Covid-19 rule breach at a time when the public was banned from socialising or meeting loved ones.

He told the BBC the footage was “terrible” and “indefensible”.