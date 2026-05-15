British lawmaker resigns seat, clearing path for Andy Burnham to challenge PM Starmer

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Mr Andy Burnham is currently the mayor of Greater Manchester and will need to compete in a byelection to win MP Josh Simons' seat.

LONDON - British Labour lawmaker Josh Simons on May 14 said he would resign from his seat in Parliament in a move designed to give Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham a chance to return to Parliament and challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Today, I am putting the people I represent and the country I love first and will be resigning as MP for Makerfield,” Mr Simons wrote on X.

“I am standing aside so that Andy Burnham can return to his home, fight to re-enter Parliament, and if elected, drive the change our country is crying out for.”

Earlier on May 14, Labour’s Wes Streeting resigned as health minister and called for a leadership contest to oust Starmer.

Mr Simons cannot transfer the seat to Mr Burnham. Instead, a special election would have to be held to replace him, in which other parties can also compete.

Mr Simons won the Makerfield seat in Greater Manchester at the 2024 election with a majority of 5,399 votes over a candidate from Mr Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

Since that vote, Reform’s popularity has risen sharply as Labour’s has dipped, meaning the seat will likely be tightly contested. REUTERS