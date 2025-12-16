Britain launches review of foreign financial interference in politics
AI generated
LONDON - The British government on Dec 16 ordered a probe into foreign financial interference in politics.
Announcing the move, the government cited the case of a former senior member of Reform UK who was jailed for taking bribes to promote Russian interests
Nathan Gill, a former Reform UK leader in Wales and ex-MEP, was jailed in November for more than 10 years after admitting he took about £40,000 (S$69,000) in bribes to make pro-Russian speeches between 2018 and 2019.
“The facts are clear. A British politician took bribes to further the interests of the Russian regime," Housing Secretary Steve Reed said in a statement.
“This conduct is a stain on our democracy. The independent review will work to remove that stain.”
Reform UK did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS