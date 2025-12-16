Straitstimes.com header logo

Britain launches review of foreign financial interference in politics

Britain has ordered a probe into foreign financial interference in politics after former Reform UK ​leader in Wales Nathan Gill was jailed for taking bribes to promote Russian interests in ‍the European Parliament.

  • UK government launched a probe into foreign financial interference in its politics, citing a former Reform UK member's case.
  • Nathan Gill, ex-Reform UK leader, was jailed for over 10 years for accepting bribes to promote Russian interests.
  • Housing Secretary Steve Reed called it a "stain on our democracy" and aims for the review to remove it.

LONDON - The British government on Dec 16 ordered a probe into foreign financial interference ‍in ​politics.

Announcing the move, the ‍government cited the case of a former senior ​member ​of Reform UK who was

jailed for taking bribes to promote Russian interests

in ‍the European Parliament.

Nathan Gill, a former Reform UK ​leader in Wales ⁠and ex-MEP, was jailed in November for more than 10 years after admitting he took about £40,000 (S$69,000) in bribes to make pro-Russian speeches between 2018 ‌and 2019.

“The facts are ​clear. A British politician took bribes to further the interests of the Russian regime," Housing Secretary Steve Reed said in a statement.

“This conduct is a stain on our democracy. ‍The independent review will work to remove ​that stain.”

Reform UK did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment. REUTERS

