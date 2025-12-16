Britain launches review of foreign financial interference in politics

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Britain has ordered a probe into foreign financial interference in politics after former Reform UK ​leader in Wales Nathan Gill was jailed for taking bribes to promote Russian interests in ‍the European Parliament.

LONDON - The British government on Dec 16 ordered a probe into foreign financial interference ‍in ​politics.

Announcing the move, the ‍government cited the case of a former senior ​member ​of Reform UK who was jailed for taking bribes to promote Russian interests in ‍the European Parliament.

Nathan Gill, a former Reform UK ​leader in Wales ⁠and ex-MEP, was jailed in November for more than 10 years after admitting he took about £40,000 (S$69,000) in bribes to make pro-Russian speeches between 2018 ‌and 2019.

“The facts are ​clear. A British politician took bribes to further the interests of the Russian regime," Housing Secretary Steve Reed said in a statement.

“This conduct is a stain on our democracy. ‍The independent review will work to remove ​that stain.”

Reform UK did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment. REUTERS