UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accuses Tories of secret talks with US over healthcare system

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday (Nov 27) accused Mr Boris Johnson's Conservatives of seeking to sell out the UK's National Health Service (NHS) in secret trade talks with the US.

The opposition leader released a 451-page document, which he said detailed preparatory trade meetings between UK and US officials, as he sought to play on voter concerns about creeping privatisation in the state-funded healthcare system.

The previously redacted papers show the US seeking "total market access" to the UK and suggest a no-deal Brexit is the preferred US option because "there would be all to play for", he said.

"This election is now a fight for the survival of our National Health Service," Mr Corbyn told reporters at an event in central London. "We are talking here about secret talks for a deal with Donald Trump after Brexit. A deal that will shape our country's future."

Labour turned to a subject it sees as a strength as it tried to draw a line under the anti-Semitism row that's engulfed the party with just over two weeks before the Dec 12 election. Surveys have repeatedly shown voters trust Labour more on healthcare than they trust Mr Johnson's Conservatives.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss dismissed Mr Corbyn's accusations as a "conspiracy theory" and said people "should not believe a word" he says.

"As we have consistently made clear: the NHS will not be on the table in any future trade deal and the price that the NHS pays for drugs will not be on the table," Ms Truss said in a statement.

"This sort of conspiracy theory-fuelled nonsense is not befitting of the leader of a major political party."

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said the health service won't be part of post-Brexit trade talks with the US, most recently on Wednesday morning, when, less than an hour before Mr Corbyn took to his podium, he tweeted a denial.

Related Story UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to win Dec 12 poll - by default

Related Story Britain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Related Story Tories plan 3% property surcharge for foreigners

In his presentation, Mr Corbyn held up a redacted version of US discussions that had been released by the government and then the unredacted version obtained by Labour, which he said "is a very different version of events".

"Perhaps he'd like to explain why these documents confirm the US is demanding the NHS is on the table in the trade talks?" Mr Corbyn said. "These uncensored documents leave Boris Johnson's denials in absolute tatters."

Mr Corbyn said US pharmaceutical companies want to force up the price the NHS pays for drugs as part of a trade deal, noting that US President Donald Trump regularly complains about the "unreasonably low prices" other countries pay for medicines. He also said UK officials conceded "NHS access to generic drugs will be a key consideration" in talks, and they are entering a "very advanced stage".

He gave the example of AbbVie Inc's Humira - a drug for the treatment of Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis - which he said costs the NHS £1,409 (S$2,477) a packet, compared to £8,115 in the US.

Mr Corbyn again faced questions about his leadership after UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said on Tuesday that his claim to be tackling anti-Semitism were "mendacious fiction" and asked whether he's fit to run the country. Writing in the Times newspaper, he said "a new poison, sanctioned from the top, has taken root" in Labour.

"I made it very clear anti-Semitism is completely wrong in our society," Mr Corbyn said when asked if he would apologise.

"Our party did make it clear when I was elected leader, and after, that anti-Semitism is unacceptable in any form in our party or society and did indeed offer its sympathies and apologies to those that had suffered."