UK judges rule Rwanda deportation plan for failed asylum seekers lawful

LONDON - Judges in London on Monday ruled that the British government’s controversial plan to deport failed asylum seekers to Rwanda was lawful, after a legal challenge by migrants and campaigners.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson brought in the proposal to try to tackle record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel from northern France in small boats.

But it triggered a wave of protests from rights groups and charities, and last-gasp legal challenges successfully blocked the first deportation flights in June.

Several individuals who arrived in small boats and organisations supporting migrants brought a case at the High Court in London for a judicial review of the policy, claiming it is unlawful.

The judges acknowledged that the issue had stirred public debate but said its only remit was “to ensure that the law is properly understood and observed, and that the rights guaranteed by Parliament are respected”.

“The court has concluded that it is lawful for the government to make arrangements for relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda and for their asylum claims to be determined in Rwanda rather than in the United Kingdom,” they said in a summary.

“On the evidence before this court, the government has made arrangements with the government of Rwanda which are intended to ensure that the asylum claims of people relocated to Rwanda are properly determined in Rwanda.

“In those circumstances, the relocation of asylum seekers to Rwanda is consistent with the (UN) Refugee Convention and with the statutory and other legal obligations on the government including the obligations imposed by the Human Rights Act 1998.”

The judges however said interior minister, Ms Suella Braverman, had not properly considered the circumstances of the eight claimants in the case and referred their cases back to her.

Tackling asylum claims has become a political headache for the ruling Conservative government in London, despite its promise to “take back control” of the country’s borders after Brexit.

More than 43,000 migrants have crossed the Channel this year in small boats, heaping pressure on social services to accommodate them while their asylum claims are processed.

Mr Johnson’s short-lived successor, Ms Liz Truss, and incumbent Rishi Sunak have backed the Rwanda deal, which aims to send anyone deemed to have entered Britain illegally since Jan 1 to the African nation.

Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman have both said that urgent action is needed to prevent further tragedies on the Channel, after four people died last week when their boat capsized in freezing waters.

Britain wants to push ahead with its plan to send migrants to Rwanda as soon as possible, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said on Monday. The spokesman also said the government was ready to defend against any further legal challenges to the policy.

Rwanda and Ms Braverman welcomed the ruling. “We have always maintained that this policy is lawful and today the court has upheld this,” the minister said.