UK jets scrambled to escort Russian planes near Nato airspace

British Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled twice over a 24-hour period to respond to Russian jets. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - British Royal Air Force fighter jets were twice scrambled over the course of 24 hours to intercept Russian aircraft flying close to Nato airspace, the Ministry of Defence in London said on Friday.

RAF Typhoons based in Estonia and Swedish Gripen fighters were on Thursday evening scrambled to “intercept” a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft and a Su-27 fighter jet “flying close to Nato and Swedish airspace”, the ministry said.

The Russian aircraft “were not complying with international norms by failing to communicate with the relevant Flight Information Regions (FIRs)“ but “remained in international airspace and flew in a professional manner”, it added.

On Friday, Typhoons were scrambled again to intercept two Russian transport aircraft flying south from mainland Russia towards Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave wedged between Nato members Poland and Lithuania.

The Typhoons were later “re-tasked to intercept” two Tupolev Tu-22M bombers and two Su-30 fighter aircraft, also flying south from mainland Russia over the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea.

The Russian aircraft were again “failing to liaise appropriately with local FIRs”, the ministry said.

Finnish, Swedish, Portuguese and Romanian aircraft were also involved in escorting the Russian aircraft, according to the statement.

“These intercepts are a stark reminder that the RAF is always ready to defend our skies and those of our allies, while the coordinated action by several air forces serves as a clear demonstration of the value of our international alliances,” UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said. AFP

More On This Topic
US again intercepts Russian aircraft near Alaska
Japan scrambled jets after Russian planes seen off coasts

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top